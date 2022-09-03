Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $22.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,605,000 after buying an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

