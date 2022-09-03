Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,460.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,460.50 ($17.65), with a volume of 172498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,476 ($17.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,696.71 ($32.58).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 643.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,050.71.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.