RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,761.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,761 ($21.28) and last traded at GBX 1,765.75 ($21.34), with a volume of 7019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,809 ($21.86).

RHIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £845.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a €0.50 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

