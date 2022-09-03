Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 7.2% in August

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $975.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLP. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,797.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,878 shares of company stock worth $559,887. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 334.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

