Truist Financial Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $69.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

