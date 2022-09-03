UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.58

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.58 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 444336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.86).

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £904.39 million and a P/E ratio of 388.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.36.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

(Get Rating)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.