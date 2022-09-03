BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Reduce

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$152.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

