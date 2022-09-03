BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 73,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BIT Mining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BIT Mining by 30.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.39 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

