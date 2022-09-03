PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

