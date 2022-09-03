Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.40

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.80), with a volume of 923767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($2.98).

ROR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 389.71 ($4.71).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

