United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

