United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

