Cowen Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Market Perform

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

