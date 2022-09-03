Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Opera stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.