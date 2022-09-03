PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.88 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

