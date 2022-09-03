Argus Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Argus from $171.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.57.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

