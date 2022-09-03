Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $10.50

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

About Opera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

