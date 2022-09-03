Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $10.50

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Opera Stock Performance
OPRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.29.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
