QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Lowered to $67.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. QCR has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in QCR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

