Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALK opened at $43.62 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.