Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.