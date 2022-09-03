Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.