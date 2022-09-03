Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
CLSD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
