Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.38. Approximately 422,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,196,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

