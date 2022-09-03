LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.09

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.09, with a volume of 13162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.