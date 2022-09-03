Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.73

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 3136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
See Also
