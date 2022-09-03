Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.38

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 11540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

