Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.17

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $783.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

