Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.47.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptiv Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

