iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $7.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iCAD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.