Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,054,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after buying an additional 770,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

