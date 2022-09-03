GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.31 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

