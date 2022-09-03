Wells Fargo & Company Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $25.29 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SentinelOne by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

