Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $35.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

