Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $62.13

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

