Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Liquidia Trading Up 20.6 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $57,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

