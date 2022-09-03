RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

