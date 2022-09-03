Credit Suisse Group Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $40.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.09% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

