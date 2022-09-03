Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

