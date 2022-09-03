Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.82.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock worth $205,484,525 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

