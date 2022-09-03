Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $8.06 on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.