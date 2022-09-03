Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $941.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

