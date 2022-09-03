Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

