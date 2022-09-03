Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of HA opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 60,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

