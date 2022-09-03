T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $169.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.52.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TMUS stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

