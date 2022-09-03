2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $554.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio



2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

