Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $103.38

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

