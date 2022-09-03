IceCure Medical (ICCM) and Its Competitors Financial Review

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IceCure Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,540.74% -61.47% -22.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -3.77 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -398.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IceCure Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IceCure Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 668 3099 7294 164 2.62

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.07%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IceCure Medical peers beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

