Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Critical Analysis

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Editas Medicine 2 4 3 0 2.11

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.01%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $27.89, suggesting a potential upside of 88.06%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Editas Medicine -580.16% -34.83% -28.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Exscientia and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 31.18 -$67.70 million ($1.69) -5.57 Editas Medicine $25.54 million 39.91 -$192.50 million ($2.70) -5.49

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exscientia beats Editas Medicine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has an early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

