Critical Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22% Switch 58.11% 2.06% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bumble and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 9 0 2.60 Switch 0 11 2 0 2.15

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.23%. Switch has a consensus price target of $31.91, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Switch.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 4.17 $317.78 million ($0.04) -616.10 Switch $592.04 million 14.02 $5.41 million $1.52 22.32

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Switch. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Switch beats Bumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

