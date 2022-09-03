Switch (NYSE:SWCH) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 58.11% 2.06% 0.50% Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22%

Volatility & Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 11 2 0 2.15 Bumble 0 6 9 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Switch and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $31.91, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.23%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Switch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 14.02 $5.41 million $1.52 22.32 Bumble $765.66 million 4.17 $317.78 million ($0.04) -616.10

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Switch. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Switch beats Bumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

